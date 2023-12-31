Revanth to inaugurate 83rd edition of Hyderabad’s popular Numaish tomorrow 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, on January 1.

Addressing the media on Saturday, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who is also the president of the Exhibition Society, expressed pride that the Numaish remains one of the most significant events of the year for the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Promising a seamless experience for visitors, the minister said that the Numaish will continue till February 15, 2024, and visitors are welcome from 4 pm to 10 pm daily.

The timings would be extended until 11 pm on weekends and holidays. The entry fee will be `40 per head with free entry for children below the age of five.

The Numaish Maidan is connected by Hyderabad Metro Rail from Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally Metro Stations on the Red Line (Miyapur to LB Nagar). HMR has agreed to run extra metro trains with increased frequency for the convenience of the visitors to the Numaish. Special counters are arranged in the Numaish Maiday for purchasing Metro train tickets.

TSRTC has also agreed to run special bus services during the Numaish. The Exhibition Society, in collaboration with the Yashoda Group of Hospitals, will be offering various health services at affordable rates at the medical check-up centre put up during the Exhibitions.

The Society has made foolproof arrangements for this year’s edition of Numaish to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone.

For the welfare of women, the Exhibition Society relaxed application deadlines and allotted stalls per their requirements. DWCRA, MEPMA, Singareni Collieries are some of the institutional names that are being supported in the Numaish under the ‘Women’s Welfare’ category.

Adhering to the request for exclusive vegetarian fare during the previous years, an authentic South Indian pure vegetarian food stall will be set up this year, in addition to the popular haleem, kebabs, frankies, pizzas and chaat stalls.

