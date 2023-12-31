Home States Telangana

Telangana: Friends of ex-MLA’s son allege harassment, file writ

Three associates of Sahil alias Raheel Amir alias Baba, son of former BRS Bodhan MLA moved Telangana HC alleging harassment by the Punjagutta police in connection with the December 24 accident. 

Published: 31st December 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana_HC

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Three associates of Sahil alias Raheel Amir alias Baba, son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed, on Saturday moved the Telangana High Court alleging harassment by the Punjagutta police in connection with the December 24 accident. 

In their writ appeal, Syed Zakriya Rahman, Syed Ilyas Rahman and Syed Zaid Rahman said that they were travelling in the car that was involved in a high-speed, negligent collision with a barricade in front of the Praja Bhavan at Begumpet on December 24. Subsequently, an FIR was filed in the Punjagutta police station. 

Following the incident, Sahil has been absconding, and police suspect that he may have left for Dubai via Mumbai. A lookout notice has been issued against Sahil, and he has been designated the primary accused (A1) in the FIR.

The petitioners claim that the Punjagutta police have been frequently summoning and interrogating them regarding Sahil’s whereabouts, despite them making it clear that they are unaware of his whereabouts. In their writ petition, they urged the court to direct the police to refrain from unnecessary summons and questioning.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, hearing the writ petition, directed the Government Pleader (GP) for Home to provide instructions on the case by January 29, 2024. 

