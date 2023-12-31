Telangana: Private varsities’ adherence to quota under lens

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that private universities should follow SC and ST reservation rules as per the Constitution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the guidelines of such varsities.

Chairing a review meeting on education here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the state government was willing to bring in a Bill, if needed, to ensure reservations are implemented in private universities.

Officials were directed to give a report on the permissions, guidelines and facilities provided by the government, the number of students, the fee charged, fee reimbursement, teaching staff and non-teaching staff in private universities in the state.

The officials were also asked to submit a report on the quality of education being provided by private universities without basic facilities and qualified staff.

‘Land’ing in trouble

Additionally, Revanth sought a report on the land registered for house plots and allocated to private universities, even if it was listed in the Dharani portal. He expressed concerns about permissions granted to universities on disputed lands and the quality of education provided in such locations. He said that many people were facing difficulties due to the granting of permissions to universities to come up on disputed lands that are registered under house plots.

Revanth said that many students faced difficulties during the last academic year when a college gave admission to them without obtaining permission from the university.

He also ordered a thorough investigation into funds spent under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and utilisation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds.

Teacher recruitments

Revanth has made it clear that every gram panchayat in Telangana should have a government school. He ordered officials to revive all the closed schools irrespective of the number of students enrolled in the institutions and ensure they run regularly. The officials were asked to conduct a mega DSC for teacher recruitment to run all government schools in the villages.

The chief minister Revanth also instructed the officials to focus on the problems in promotions and transfers of government teachers. He asked the officials to hold meetings with the representatives of Teachers Unions and explore ways to address the problems in the promotions and transfers.



