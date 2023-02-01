15 students injured as RTC bus rams school vehicle in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Around 15 students suffered minor injuries when a TSRTC Palle Velugu bus rammed a school bus from behind at Yellareddipet mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

When the mishap occurred, there were around 40 students, on the bus belonging to Viganan High School. According to eyewitnesses, the students who were all in the age group of 10 to 12 years, panicked and started crying as the RTC bus rammed their school vehicle.

The local residents came to the rescue of children, three of whom suffered bleeding injuries. They also called an ambulance. Meanwhile, parents too rushed to the spot and shifted the children to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who was in Karimnagar, spoke to Collector Anuraag Jayanti and asked him to ensure that children are provided proper treatment, and if required, they be shifted to Hyderabad.

Speaking to TNIE, District Educational Officer D Radha Kishan said that the RTC bus was from Kamareddy bound for Sircilla hit the school bus in Yellareddipet. “All the injured students have been provided treatment. Later, they were discharged from the hospital,” he said.

