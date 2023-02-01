Home States Telangana

15 students injured as RTC bus rams school vehicle in Telangana

The local residents came to the rescue of children, three of whom suffered bleeding injuries.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A student consoles his friend who sustained bleeding injuries in a road accident at Yellareddipet in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday

A student consoles his friend who sustained bleeding injuries in a road accident at Yellareddipet in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Around 15 students suffered minor injuries when a TSRTC Palle Velugu bus rammed a school bus from behind at Yellareddipet mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

When the mishap occurred, there were around 40 students, on the bus belonging to Viganan High School. According to eyewitnesses, the students who were all in the age group of 10 to 12 years, panicked and started crying as the RTC bus rammed their school vehicle.

The local residents came to the rescue of children, three of whom suffered bleeding injuries. They also called an ambulance. Meanwhile, parents too rushed to the spot and shifted the children to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who was in Karimnagar, spoke to Collector Anuraag Jayanti and asked him to ensure that children are provided proper treatment, and if required, they be shifted to Hyderabad.

Speaking to TNIE, District Educational Officer D Radha Kishan said that the RTC bus was from Kamareddy bound for Sircilla hit the school bus in Yellareddipet. “All the injured students have been provided treatment. Later, they were discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Minor injury
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp