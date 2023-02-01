Home States Telangana

BRS MPs boycott Murmu’s joint address in Parliament

There was no mention of the enhancement of reservations in the President’s address either, Nama pointed out.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs boycotted President Droupadi Murmu’s first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. They alleged that not even a single item which was raised by the BRS in the all-party meeting was included in the President’s speech, which marks the commencement of the Budget session.  

Speaking to reporters later, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is carrying out development across the State despite non-cooperation from the Centre. There was no mention of Telangana’s progress and the pro-farmer measures taken up by the BRS government in the President’s address.”

There was no mention of the enhancement of reservations in the President’s address either, Nama pointed out. Nama demanded that the new Parliament building be named after Dr BR Ambedkar. He pointed out that the Telangana government named the new Secretariat building after Dr Ambedkar. The Khammam MP also alleged that the Centre was copying the schemes introduced by the Telangana government.

Nama demands Rythu Bandhu across India

He also opposed the Centre’s claim that it was providing drinking water to households across the country saying that it was the Telangana government that was providing drinking water to all households in the State with its own funds.  Nama demanded that the Centre withdraw all cases against farmers. “We have demanded the implementation of Rythu Bandhu across the country.

However, there was no mention of this in the speech. The Centre didn’t fulfil the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he alleged, adding that he would raise all the issues pertaining to Telangana in the Budget session. BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other MPs also took part in the press meet.

