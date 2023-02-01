Congress leaders fan out to get cadre ready for Assembly polls in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As it is election year, Congress leaders are busy trying to connect with people in their respective Assembly segments. Most of them are already in their constituencies, reviving their old contacts and reaching out to people with smiles resurrected on their faces.

The party senior leaders, including sitting MPs, MLAs and former legislators are already out in the midst of the people. Former minister K Jana Reddy, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister and MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and other sitting MLAs are back in their own constituencies.

The leaders are touring villages and conducting meetings every day with cadre, while the second-rung leaders are busy in micro-management of voters. The leaders are visiting some incomplete projects and trying to expose the ruling party leaders who failed in executing them as promised.

Jana Reddy is spending most of his time in Nagarjunasagar while Uttam Kumar Reddy is focusing on Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and other segments which come under his Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

Former ministers D Sridhar Babu and T Jeevan Reddy are concentrating on Manthani, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhupalpally, Jagityal, Choppadandi, Korutla, and Dharmapuri.

In close contact with people

Meanwhile, Vikramarka is busy interacting with people in his native constituency of Madhira. Venkat Reddy is getting in touch with people in Nalgonda which was once his Assembly segment. He is also visiting Thungathurthy, Aleru, Janagaon, Bhuvanagiri and Nakrekal segments.

In Mahbubnagar, former ministers G Chinna Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former MLA SA Sampath and other leaders are spending their time in their segments. In Warangal, former minister Konda Surekha, Balaram Naik, Ponnala Lakshamiah and others are concentrating on their respective segments.

In Nizamabad, former minister Sudharshan Reddy, former MLA Anil Kumar, and others are warming up to their cadre.TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is touring his native Assembly segment Kodangal and is leading Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in several mandals.

In Medak district, Congress working president T Jagga Reddy is focussed on Sangareddy segment. Former MLC from Mancherial Prem Sagar Rao is working hard to win in the coming election.

In all districts, the Congress leaders who contested in the past polls and those who are aspiring for party tickets in the next election are staying in their Assembly constituencies and are accessible to people.

The party leadership has also instructed these aspiring candidates to spend most of their time in their constituencies and not unnecessarily rush to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Congress vice-presidents have been entrusted with responsibility of keeping the party battle-ready. Each one is given responsibility for seven Assemby segments in each Lok Sabha constituency.

HYDERABAD: As it is election year, Congress leaders are busy trying to connect with people in their respective Assembly segments. Most of them are already in their constituencies, reviving their old contacts and reaching out to people with smiles resurrected on their faces. The party senior leaders, including sitting MPs, MLAs and former legislators are already out in the midst of the people. Former minister K Jana Reddy, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister and MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and other sitting MLAs are back in their own constituencies. The leaders are touring villages and conducting meetings every day with cadre, while the second-rung leaders are busy in micro-management of voters. The leaders are visiting some incomplete projects and trying to expose the ruling party leaders who failed in executing them as promised. Jana Reddy is spending most of his time in Nagarjunasagar while Uttam Kumar Reddy is focusing on Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and other segments which come under his Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. Former ministers D Sridhar Babu and T Jeevan Reddy are concentrating on Manthani, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhupalpally, Jagityal, Choppadandi, Korutla, and Dharmapuri. In close contact with people Meanwhile, Vikramarka is busy interacting with people in his native constituency of Madhira. Venkat Reddy is getting in touch with people in Nalgonda which was once his Assembly segment. He is also visiting Thungathurthy, Aleru, Janagaon, Bhuvanagiri and Nakrekal segments. In Mahbubnagar, former ministers G Chinna Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former MLA SA Sampath and other leaders are spending their time in their segments. In Warangal, former minister Konda Surekha, Balaram Naik, Ponnala Lakshamiah and others are concentrating on their respective segments. In Nizamabad, former minister Sudharshan Reddy, former MLA Anil Kumar, and others are warming up to their cadre.TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is touring his native Assembly segment Kodangal and is leading Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in several mandals. In Medak district, Congress working president T Jagga Reddy is focussed on Sangareddy segment. Former MLC from Mancherial Prem Sagar Rao is working hard to win in the coming election. In all districts, the Congress leaders who contested in the past polls and those who are aspiring for party tickets in the next election are staying in their Assembly constituencies and are accessible to people. The party leadership has also instructed these aspiring candidates to spend most of their time in their constituencies and not unnecessarily rush to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Congress vice-presidents have been entrusted with responsibility of keeping the party battle-ready. Each one is given responsibility for seven Assemby segments in each Lok Sabha constituency.