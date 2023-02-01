Home States Telangana

Democratic Sangh protests denial of free education to poor students in Telangana

However, the litigation is still pending in the Telangana High Court, according to the Democratic Sangh.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:22 AM

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Democratic Sangh on Tuesday sat on a demonstration at Dharna Chowk here against the non-implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of Right to Education Act in Telangana. The members said that lakhs of children belonging to disadvantaged groups were denied free education in private schools. Sandeep Pandey, Ramon Magsaysay awardee and General Secretary of the Socialist Party participated in the protest with other social educational activists.

Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 makes it mandatory for unaided private schools to reserve 25% of their entry-level seats for the children belonging to the economically weaker section and disadvantaged groups. Speaking to TNIE, Bhramhachari Chaitanya of Democratic Sangh said as the State government has not implemented this Section over the years more than 10 lakh lost the opportunity to study in private schools.

There is heavy resistance from private schools to the implementation of the Section. “We are not here to promote private schools. Rather we believe that every child should have access to equal opportunities and Section 12(1)(C) is the direction where it blurs the line between rich and poor children and makes them able to learn as equals,” he added.

“A representation was also submitted to Vakati Karuna, Secretary of the Department of Education, a fortnight ago. She responded saying that she would look into the matter,” Chaitanya added.

A PIL was filed in this regard both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. Acting on it the AP HC already took it up and directed the government to implement the Section. However, the litigation is still pending in the Telangana High Court, according to the Democratic Sangh.

