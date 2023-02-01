Home States Telangana

Former HCA heads move Telangana High Court demanding poll

The name of  V Sampath Kumar Chief Election Officer, retired as election officer was unanimously approved by the General Body of Members.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court heard a writ petition filed by three former presidents of the Hyderabad Cricket Association — N Shivalal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, and G Vinod, seeking to continue the process of conducting the election to the Apex Council of the HCA.

Senior counsel Madan Mohan Rao, who was representing the petitioners, informed the court that the situation of the Hyderabad Cricket Association was dire as it had no office-bearers managing its affairs as of July 4, 2021 (aside from its former president Mohd Azharuddin).

The petitioners also claimed that despite the fact that the Apex Council’s three-year term, as stipulated by its rules, ended on September 26, 2022, and all other members had signed a resolution calling for elections, Azharuddin alone was still opposing them on dubious grounds because of his ‘shady motivations’.

It was contended that since an Annual General Body Meeting was not held as per the rules of the HCA, to set the election process in motion, the general body members in exercise of their right to call for an election, held a Special General Body Meeting on December 11, last year and it was unanimously resolved to conduct elections to the Hyderabad Cricket Association at the earliest. The name of  V Sampath Kumar Chief Election Officer, retired as election officer was unanimously approved by the General Body of Members.

In a letter dated December 16 last year, Vanka Prathap claimed, among other things, that the meeting was illegal and that V Sampath Kumar, a retired chief election officer, was not qualified to serve as an election officer. The unholy alliance between the former president Mohammed Azharuddin and Vanka Pratap, a member of the supervisory committee, undermined the democratic prerogative of the General Body Members to organise elections.

It was argued on behalf of the Hyderabad Cricket Association that the issue is pending and that the Court would receive pertinent documentation demonstrating this within a week. It was also argued that nothing prevented the members of the HCA from conducting the election if the challenged letter written by Vanka Pratap lacked legal standing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Hyderabad Cricket Association
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp