KTR targets Centre’s ‘anti-people policies’

KARIMNAGAR: While BRS working president KT Rama Rao was at his fiery best during his attack on the BJP-led Union government on Tuesday, the absence of any mention of the Congress during his public meeting at Jammikunta here garnered the most attention.

Alleging that the BJP came to power at the Centre with false promises and statements, the IT Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing “anti-people policies”. Addressing the massive public meeting, Rama Rao alleged that in eight years as Prime Minister, Modi had imposed a debt burden of Rs 100 lakh crore on the country while the total debt burden of all the prime ministers before him was only Rs 56 lakh crore.

Rama Rao’s entire speech focused on Modi and BJP, with not one word being mentioned against the Congress. Also, the statements of Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, as well as TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar left the public meeting resembling an election rally.

“Protests against the flawed farm laws enacted by the Modi government left over 700 farmers dead. I appeal to you, the people of Karimnagar, not to fall prey to the false promises of the BJP, especially the statements of Eatala Rajender. Eatala says that BRS rule is ‘Aritam’ (bad) for the State. How can he not see that the BJP rule is the worst ever,” Rama Rao asked.

He asked the people of Huzurabad not to fall prey to the BJP and elect BRS candidates this time for the development of the constituency. “For the last 14 months, after Eatala won the byelection, what funds did he secure for Huzurabad development? In the forthcoming elections, people should vote for BRS for development. TRS has changed as BRS, but the party remains the same,” Rama Rao said.

He added that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay did not bring a single paisa for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency so far. Meanwhile, a youth wearing a t-shirt with the BJP symbol printed on it stood up during the meeting. BRS activists thrashed him and escorted him out of the venue.

Protests by ABVP, NSUI activists during KTR visit

Elsewhere, tension prevailed in Karimnagar when Rama Rao came to inaugurate the circuit house and a group of ABVP students rushed towards him.

The ABVP activists were carrying old TRS flags to camouflage themselves. They suddenly dumped the TRS flags and raised ABVP flags at the entrance and tried to obstruct Rama Rao from entering the venue. Police took the protesters into custody and shifted them to police stations.

The ABVP students alleged that the State government has been neglecting hostels and gurukuls. A similar situation prevailed in Kamalapur where NSUI activists tried to disrupt the inauguration of a school and college by the minister. NSUI activists raised slogans demanding fee reimbursement, scholarships and mess charges. Police intervened and detained the protesters.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule school students cast spell on KTR

The students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (MJP) BC Welfare Residential School at Kamalapur village on Tuesday left IT Minister KT Rama Rao spellbound with their enthusiastic replies to his questions. The minister inaugurated several educational institutions at Kamalapur, including Government Junior College, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes (MJPTBC) Welfare Residential Schools for boys and girls.

He also laid foundation stones for a temple and a bus stand. In all, the minister launched development works worth Rs 49 crore.

Rama Rao interacted with the students after inauguration of digital classrooms for classes VI to Intermediate at MJPBCWR Schools. Later, he had lunch with the students. When asked about the quality of the meals, the girl students gave a thumbs up. They also expressed their happiness over having lunch with the minister.

He sat with the students in a digital class room and enquired with the technical team about the functioning of the applications. The team explained to Rama Rao how the students can download study material free of cost on mobile phones or similar gadgets.

Class VI students T Vamshika and S Harini explained to the minister their experiences of the digital learning classes. He gave a patient hearing to S Pravalika, a class X student, when she spoke about her goal and digital technology classes in the school.

She told Rama Rao how economically backward class students like her, who cannot afford corporate school education, are able to get access to high quality learning in the government schools.

