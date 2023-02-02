2 interstate burglars held, items worth Rs 20 lakh seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two interstate burglars and two local offenders were held by Central Zone Task force on Wednesday. Gold and silver ornaments along with other items worth rs 20 lakh was recovered from them. According to the police, the main accused were identified as Darla Nehemaiah alias Bruce Lee and Mandula Shankar from Karnataka, while Manoj Kumar Malik and Namala Sridhar from the city helped the duo in selling the stolen property. The prime accused, Nehemaiah, has been involved in total 30 cases in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and under different police stations limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and GRP police, Secunderabad in Telangana. Shankar committed offences in the limits of Nandyal-III Town, Ananthapur Town police stations of Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Tri-Commissionerate limits. Acting on a reliable tip, Central Zone Task Force team nabbed all the accused which led to the detection of at least 23 house burglaries and execution of 11 long pending cases against the duo.