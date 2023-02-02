Home States Telangana

Budget 2023: Grave injustice to Telangana, says Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Except for regular allocations under revenue expenditure to the Central institutions and autonomous bodies in the State, the Centre did not consider any demands put forth by Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a double whammy for the State, as the Union Budget announced a special package of Rs 5,300 crore for poll-bound Karnataka and meted out a raw deal to Telangana, which is also going to polls this year. Except for regular allocations under revenue expenditure to the Central institutions and autonomous bodies in the State, the Centre did not consider any demands put forth by Telangana.

“A grave injustice was done to Telangana. Poll-bound Karnataka was given huge amounts for Upper Bhadra and boons were announced to ‘gift city’ of Gujarat,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said.

The State’s share in Central taxes may see a slight increase from the present Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore. Except for this, it doesn’t have much to cheer about. The State sought funds for Pharma City, Textile Park, NIMZ, Defence Corridor and several developmental works proposed in urban local bodies. However, there was no mention of Telangana in the Budget speech of the Union Finance Minister.   

TS won’t get a single nursing college out of 157 sanctioned in Budget

However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  did mention Hyderabad city once in her speech.
“To make India a global hub for ‘Shree Anna’, the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In a wry observation, State Finance Minister Harish Rao remarked: The IIMR already exists. They changed the name of the institution, but it will not create any new employment.”

The Union Finance Minister’s announcement that States would be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of GSDP of which 0.5% would be tied to power sector reforms, too did not go down well with Telangana.

The Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has been opposing power sector reforms and it will not get additional borrowing of 0.5%.

“The loss of borrowings per year will be around Rs 6,000 crore, as we are not implementing the power reforms,” Harish Rao maintained.

Another blow to the State is that it will not get a single nursing college out of 157  sanctioned as many medical colleges in the country in the Budget. The reason: The Centre did not sanction even a single medical college to the State in the past.  

