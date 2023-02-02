Budget 2023: It’s discrimination against Telangana, alleges TPCC president Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Centre has discriminated against Telangana in allocating funds in the Union Budget 2023-24. He said that even as the Centre introduced a whopping Rs 45 lakh crore Budget, there are no allocations to fulfil the promises made to the State under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA).

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that both State and Central governments are responsible for the injustice rendered to Telangana.

He said that due to the State government’s inability, and corrupt practices, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost the right to question the Centre. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting in a partisan manner, Revanth sought to remind the former that he is no longer a Chief Minister to Gujarat but the Prime Minister of India.

PM failed to fulfil promises made to TS

Revanth said that none of the promises made during 2019 elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including doubling the income of farmers and housing for every poor family as well as those made in 2014, especially the assurance of providing two crore jobs to youths for every year were fulfilled.

“In the last nine years, 18 crore jobs in the country and 75 lakh jobs in Telangana should have been provided to the unemployed youths,” Revanth said.

He said that during the 2014 election campaign in Mahbubnagar, the Prime Minister had promised to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). “Palamuru Rangareddy was not given national status till this day. However, the Centre sanctioned funds to election-bound Karnataka,” he said.

Stating that the agriculture sector in Telangana was reeling under severe distress than Karnataka, Revanth said: “BJP realised that they couldn’t survive in Telangana, and that’s why it is not giving funds for the State.”

He demanded

the Centre take corrective measures by giving budgetary allocations to establish the Bayyaram steel factory, and Kazipet coach factory, among other promises.

Anti-poor, pro-corporate Budget, says Uttam

Meanwhile, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Union Budget 2023-24 was “anti-poor and pro-corporate” and highly disappointing for Telangana. He said that though the Centre promised to support IIMR Hyderabad, no funds have been promised.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Centre brought in some seven aspects, but grossly ignored the sectors which already existed. He said that the budget is a huge disappointment for the agriculture sector and developing states.

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Centre has discriminated against Telangana in allocating funds in the Union Budget 2023-24. He said that even as the Centre introduced a whopping Rs 45 lakh crore Budget, there are no allocations to fulfil the promises made to the State under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that both State and Central governments are responsible for the injustice rendered to Telangana. He said that due to the State government’s inability, and corrupt practices, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost the right to question the Centre. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting in a partisan manner, Revanth sought to remind the former that he is no longer a Chief Minister to Gujarat but the Prime Minister of India. PM failed to fulfil promises made to TS Revanth said that none of the promises made during 2019 elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including doubling the income of farmers and housing for every poor family as well as those made in 2014, especially the assurance of providing two crore jobs to youths for every year were fulfilled. “In the last nine years, 18 crore jobs in the country and 75 lakh jobs in Telangana should have been provided to the unemployed youths,” Revanth said. He said that during the 2014 election campaign in Mahbubnagar, the Prime Minister had promised to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). “Palamuru Rangareddy was not given national status till this day. However, the Centre sanctioned funds to election-bound Karnataka,” he said. Stating that the agriculture sector in Telangana was reeling under severe distress than Karnataka, Revanth said: “BJP realised that they couldn’t survive in Telangana, and that’s why it is not giving funds for the State.” He demanded the Centre take corrective measures by giving budgetary allocations to establish the Bayyaram steel factory, and Kazipet coach factory, among other promises. Anti-poor, pro-corporate Budget, says Uttam Meanwhile, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Union Budget 2023-24 was “anti-poor and pro-corporate” and highly disappointing for Telangana. He said that though the Centre promised to support IIMR Hyderabad, no funds have been promised. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Centre brought in some seven aspects, but grossly ignored the sectors which already existed. He said that the budget is a huge disappointment for the agriculture sector and developing states.