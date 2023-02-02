Budget envisions inclusive growth: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced that a new Epigraphy Museum will be established in Hyderabad with “Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions” by digitising one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage of digitisation.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy termed the Union Budget 2023 as one which envisions inclusive growth, while also ensuring that no poor household sleeps hungry. “This excellent Budget has been prepared keeping in mind Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s Antyoday, Mahatma Gandhi’s Garib Kalyan, Ram Rajya, cooperative system, and the dreams of the architects of our Constitution to strengthen women, youth, agriculture, security, basic infrastructure, industries and tourism,” he said.

The fact that 27 crore people registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) last year reflects how employment generation was accelerated in the country, he said and pointed out how 44 crore people were covered under the government insurance schemes. The Union minister hailed the Budget for giving special emphasis on natural farming, skill development of women’s self-help group members and linking it with credit, giving boost to the energy sector and a shift towards production of green hydrogen, among other initiatives this year.

Accuses State government of non-cooperation

He alleged that while the Centre has released funds for the Regional Ring Road to the tune of Rs 500 crore for land acquisition, the State government has not even contributed its share of Rs 250 crore. Whether it is Cherlapalli railway terminal, MMTS Phase 2 works or the Railway Overhauling Unit in Kazipet, the State government neither contributed any funds nor gave any land, he said.

He also said that despite several letters written by him to the State government seeking land for the Science Cities project, he has not received even an acknowledgment for his letters. “As long as the Kalvakuntla family rules the State, the people will be at loss. This family has become a curse on

Telangana. With negative thoughts and selfish politics, the chief minister’s family has been ruling like the Nizam, treating the people like their slaves,” he said.

TS preparing ‘Battebaaz Budget’, says Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, hailed the Budget as a comprehensive one which will lay the foundation for the goals set for the Amrit Kaal that ends in 2047. He criticised the Budget of the State government as a “Battebaaz Budget” which, he opined, will be presented with no details of how many funds were allotted and how many have been spent.

On BRS leaders’ criticism of the Centre giving huge funds for Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project, he wanted to know what Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was doing when the Karnataka government had sent proposals, claiming the region as drought-prone to secure the project. He suggested that the BRS leadership should to first waive-off crop loans before criticising the Union budget.

BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao has called upon the Adivasis to question the chief minister, during his public meeting scheduled to be held in Nanded, Maharashtra on February 5, as to why he cheated the Adivasis with respect to issuing RoFR pattas for podu lands.

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced that a new Epigraphy Museum will be established in Hyderabad with “Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions” by digitising one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage of digitisation. Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy termed the Union Budget 2023 as one which envisions inclusive growth, while also ensuring that no poor household sleeps hungry. “This excellent Budget has been prepared keeping in mind Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s Antyoday, Mahatma Gandhi’s Garib Kalyan, Ram Rajya, cooperative system, and the dreams of the architects of our Constitution to strengthen women, youth, agriculture, security, basic infrastructure, industries and tourism,” he said. The fact that 27 crore people registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) last year reflects how employment generation was accelerated in the country, he said and pointed out how 44 crore people were covered under the government insurance schemes. The Union minister hailed the Budget for giving special emphasis on natural farming, skill development of women’s self-help group members and linking it with credit, giving boost to the energy sector and a shift towards production of green hydrogen, among other initiatives this year. Accuses State government of non-cooperation He alleged that while the Centre has released funds for the Regional Ring Road to the tune of Rs 500 crore for land acquisition, the State government has not even contributed its share of Rs 250 crore. Whether it is Cherlapalli railway terminal, MMTS Phase 2 works or the Railway Overhauling Unit in Kazipet, the State government neither contributed any funds nor gave any land, he said. He also said that despite several letters written by him to the State government seeking land for the Science Cities project, he has not received even an acknowledgment for his letters. “As long as the Kalvakuntla family rules the State, the people will be at loss. This family has become a curse on Telangana. With negative thoughts and selfish politics, the chief minister’s family has been ruling like the Nizam, treating the people like their slaves,” he said. TS preparing ‘Battebaaz Budget’, says Bandi BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, hailed the Budget as a comprehensive one which will lay the foundation for the goals set for the Amrit Kaal that ends in 2047. He criticised the Budget of the State government as a “Battebaaz Budget” which, he opined, will be presented with no details of how many funds were allotted and how many have been spent. On BRS leaders’ criticism of the Centre giving huge funds for Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project, he wanted to know what Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was doing when the Karnataka government had sent proposals, claiming the region as drought-prone to secure the project. He suggested that the BRS leadership should to first waive-off crop loans before criticising the Union budget. BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao has called upon the Adivasis to question the chief minister, during his public meeting scheduled to be held in Nanded, Maharashtra on February 5, as to why he cheated the Adivasis with respect to issuing RoFR pattas for podu lands.