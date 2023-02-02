Budget evokes positive response from industries

Sunnt baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn a positive response from the leaders of various industries. Anil Agarwal, president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), said that it was a growth-oriented Budget that covered all sectors. “The priorities listed by the government, such as inclusive growth, reaching the last mile, infrastructure development, tribal development, housing, Eklavya Model schools, reviving 50 airports, emphasis on rural development, upliftment of MSMEs, and the thrust on tourism and skill centres, offer good to all,” he said.

Srinivas Garimella, chair of the industrial development committee of the FTCCI, appreciated the big ticket allocation for infrastructure development and increased spending on this sector. He complimented the Union Minister for presenting a ‘well-balanced’ Budget, in which, he said, enough funds were allocated to every sector. He said the reduced compliance Budget was good for the industry. “The government has infused `9,000 crore into the corpus, reducing the cost of credit. Contract failure protection and returning 95% of the forfeited amount all augur good for the growth of the industry,” he said.

Vagish Dixit, chairman of CII Telangana, said, “The Budget strongly focuses on sustainability and strengthening green initiatives, which is a welcome step, as we are aiming at net zero carbon emission by 2070. As India is moving towards becoming one of the largest economies over the next ten years, a strong emphasis on Infrastructure with an allocation of ’10 lakh crore will help a lot,” he said.

According to Suchitra Ella, chairperson of the CII southern region, it is a promising Budget that will take forward India’s growth story & development goals. “It will reinstate confidence after the pandemic, empower multiple engines of sustainability and inclusiveness, and provide equal opportunities in education and skilling, preparing India to be the global economic leader in 2047,” he said.

For the pharmaceutical sector, announcements on a new programme to promote research and innovation through centres of excellence, collaboration with the ICMR laboratories, and encouraging investment in R&D were anticipated or long.

“Allocation of over 2% of the GDP to health, dedicated multi-disciplinary courses, and the mission to eliminate sickle-cell anaemia are the main highlights,” said Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

