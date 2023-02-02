Centre wants Sabka Saath, not Sabka Vikas, says BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the Union Budget presented on Wednesday was a mathematical calculation that confirms the failures of Narendra Modi government. “If the Union government wants ‘Sabka Saath’ then why does it not believe in ‘Sabka Vikas’? she wanted to know. The Central government owes Telangana and other State governments hundreds of crores worth pending dues that found no mention in the Budget, Kavitha said.

“Telangana and a few other States that are either not ruled by BJP or are not poll-bound find no mention in the Budget. Everyone now understands this pattern of the government,” she said.

Kavitha said that she was “happy” Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project received Rs 5,300 crore in the Union Budget, but why Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha was not given any funds. “No concrete steps have been taken to protect and empower MSMEs on the whole which is the need of the hour and a strong economy when not even one lakh crores were released for MSMEs across the country,” Kavitha said. “I strongly believe MSMEs are the backbone of the nation that produce highest employment generation yet they have been neglected for years and years, and nothing has been done for them,” she said.

K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and other BRS MPs address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday

Kavitha further said that the BRS government has been persistently seeking a Centre’s nod to work on SEZs, airports and several zones but it had not responded so far.

“The State government invested Rs 80,000 crore in river project, Union government did not even contribute for one per cent. Yet, the Centre was talking about investment in infrastructure,” she said.

Nama, KK slam Centre

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Delhi, TRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao alleged that the Centre completely ignored Telangana. “We are shocked to see this Budget,” Nama said.

“We cannot even say that it was a step-motherly treatment. If it was, they would have released at least some funds,” Keshava Rao said.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy recalled that the Centre allocated Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the Union Budget in the last eight years for the development of National Highways in the State. “But, the actual expenditure on National Highways in the State is just Rs 18,000 crore,” he said.

Escapist exercise: Vinod

State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the Budget has not addressed the current crisis in economy.

“It is not really inclusive as the Budget has not taken cognizance of States and UTs concerns and had not involved the Finance Ministers of States in pre-Budget consultations. In a diverse country like India where States and UTs were created after 15th August 1947, the development needs of each State and UT vary and the approach of “One Size Fits All” by the Central government is not appropriate. In a nutshell, the Budget 2023 is an escapist exercise and neglected the harsh economic realities of common man. It is an exercise in futility,” Vinod Kumar said.

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the Union Budget presented on Wednesday was a mathematical calculation that confirms the failures of Narendra Modi government. “If the Union government wants ‘Sabka Saath’ then why does it not believe in ‘Sabka Vikas’? she wanted to know. The Central government owes Telangana and other State governments hundreds of crores worth pending dues that found no mention in the Budget, Kavitha said. “Telangana and a few other States that are either not ruled by BJP or are not poll-bound find no mention in the Budget. Everyone now understands this pattern of the government,” she said. Kavitha said that she was “happy” Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project received Rs 5,300 crore in the Union Budget, but why Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha was not given any funds. “No concrete steps have been taken to protect and empower MSMEs on the whole which is the need of the hour and a strong economy when not even one lakh crores were released for MSMEs across the country,” Kavitha said. “I strongly believe MSMEs are the backbone of the nation that produce highest employment generation yet they have been neglected for years and years, and nothing has been done for them,” she said. K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and other BRS MPs address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday Kavitha further said that the BRS government has been persistently seeking a Centre’s nod to work on SEZs, airports and several zones but it had not responded so far. “The State government invested Rs 80,000 crore in river project, Union government did not even contribute for one per cent. Yet, the Centre was talking about investment in infrastructure,” she said. Nama, KK slam Centre Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Delhi, TRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao alleged that the Centre completely ignored Telangana. “We are shocked to see this Budget,” Nama said. “We cannot even say that it was a step-motherly treatment. If it was, they would have released at least some funds,” Keshava Rao said. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy recalled that the Centre allocated Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the Union Budget in the last eight years for the development of National Highways in the State. “But, the actual expenditure on National Highways in the State is just Rs 18,000 crore,” he said. Escapist exercise: Vinod State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the Budget has not addressed the current crisis in economy. “It is not really inclusive as the Budget has not taken cognizance of States and UTs concerns and had not involved the Finance Ministers of States in pre-Budget consultations. In a diverse country like India where States and UTs were created after 15th August 1947, the development needs of each State and UT vary and the approach of “One Size Fits All” by the Central government is not appropriate. In a nutshell, the Budget 2023 is an escapist exercise and neglected the harsh economic realities of common man. It is an exercise in futility,” Vinod Kumar said.