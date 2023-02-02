Realtors: PMAY to pave way for affordable housing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realtors in the city were not enthused by the budget as there were no major direct announcements that could be seen as an immediate booster shot for the sector.

However, realtors and developers praised the increase in the outlay for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), which, they said, would help continue the momentum in affordable housing in the country. The

Rs 79,000-crore outlay, an increase of 66%, will help in expediting the housing-for-all programme, they said.

“The increase in PMAY will directly impact the development of affordable housing and plug the housing gap that the country is facing. The increase in Income Tax slab limits will increase the disposable income and can be channelised toward funding a house property purchase,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman & MD, Knight Frank India said. Experts also said that the significance of the budget allocation was that it covered all major segments.

HYDERABAD: Realtors in the city were not enthused by the budget as there were no major direct announcements that could be seen as an immediate booster shot for the sector. However, realtors and developers praised the increase in the outlay for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), which, they said, would help continue the momentum in affordable housing in the country. The Rs 79,000-crore outlay, an increase of 66%, will help in expediting the housing-for-all programme, they said. “The increase in PMAY will directly impact the development of affordable housing and plug the housing gap that the country is facing. The increase in Income Tax slab limits will increase the disposable income and can be channelised toward funding a house property purchase,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman & MD, Knight Frank India said. Experts also said that the significance of the budget allocation was that it covered all major segments.