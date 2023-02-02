Telangana Finance Minister  terms Budget anti-farmer, anti-people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that he was very disappointed with the Union Budget, as Telangana did not get any allocations. In a statement here, he said: “The poll-bound Karnataka and Gift City in Gujarat got funds and sops but Telangana drew a blank once again.”

“Though we demanded a Tribal University, Kazipet Coach factory, ITIR, Industrial Corridor, industrial incentives and mega textile park, the Centre did not allocate even a red cent,” Harish said.

“The allocations for Tribal Universities in AP and TS is just Rs 37 crore. Isn’t it a joke,” Harish asked. He recalled that the State requested the Centre umpteen times for the release of Rs 1,350 crore backward regions grant, Rs 17,888 crore power dues from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, Rs 495 crore Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) funds wrongly deposited in AP’s account, Rs 480 crore dues from AP towards maintenance expenditure of common capital city of Hyderabad. But, there was no mention of them in the Union Budget, the Finance Minister said.

He also pointed out that the Union Budget was also silent on the Niti Aayog’s recommendation of Rs 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya.

“The revenue the Centre got from Telangana is Rs 3.65 lakh crore. Out of which, the State got only Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the last eight years, a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore,” Harish Rao said.

The Finance Minister said that the State was to receive Rs 22,733 crore as the state’s share in Central taxes. “But, we got only Rs 17,166 crore this year, as the Centre was collecting cess and surcharges. Thus, we suffered Rs 5,567 crore loss this year alone,” Harish said. The Finance Commission recommended Rs 6,386 crore for sectoral and state-specific grants. But, the Centre did not implement the Finance Commission report, Harish said.

He said it was not fair for the centre to adopt a step-motherly attitude towards Telangana while it had no problem in announcing national projects for Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. “We have requested the Centre to accord national project status either for Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy. But, there is no response from the Centre,” the Finance Minister said.

Harish termed the Union Budget “anti-farmer and anti-people”. “The Centre reduced the food subsidy by Rs 90,000 crore, NREGS funds by Rs 30,000 crore in the 2023-24 Budget against the 2022-23 Budget. The fertiliser subsidy was reduced by Rs 50,000 crore. The funds for PM-Kisan Yojana have been reduced by Rs 8,000 crore,” Harish said and added that all these were anti-people and anti-farmer.

