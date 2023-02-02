Telangana HC refuses to order ECIL to provide pension

By Express News Service

The Telangana The Telangana High Court has declined to order the Union Ministry of Atomic Energy and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) to provide a pension scheme with a retrospective date and implement a post-retirement medical programme which is a blow for the retired workers of ECIL. Justice P Madhavi Devi stated that the courts will not become involved in the policy decisions made by the governments or the bodies that carry out their mandates.

On December 13, 2021, a few of the retired ECIL employees sent a letter to the chairman of ECIL asking that the pension plan be implemented for all executives who left the company on or after January 1, 2007 and that all retired ECIL employees receive the Post-Retirement Medical Benefit at no cost or for a minimal fee.

As per an RTI, ECIL earned enough money and was in a healthy financial position to provide such benefits to the retired employees. The HC cited Article 226 of the Constitution, which prohibits courts from ordering the implementation of plans or benefits for individuals.

The Telangana The Telangana High Court has declined to order the Union Ministry of Atomic Energy and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) to provide a pension scheme with a retrospective date and implement a post-retirement medical programme which is a blow for the retired workers of ECIL. Justice P Madhavi Devi stated that the courts will not become involved in the policy decisions made by the governments or the bodies that carry out their mandates. On December 13, 2021, a few of the retired ECIL employees sent a letter to the chairman of ECIL asking that the pension plan be implemented for all executives who left the company on or after January 1, 2007 and that all retired ECIL employees receive the Post-Retirement Medical Benefit at no cost or for a minimal fee. As per an RTI, ECIL earned enough money and was in a healthy financial position to provide such benefits to the retired employees. The HC cited Article 226 of the Constitution, which prohibits courts from ordering the implementation of plans or benefits for individuals.