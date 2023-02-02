Home States Telangana

Telangana HC refuses to order ECIL to provide pension

Justice P Madhavi Devi said that the courts will not become involved in the policy decisions made by the governments or the bodies that carry out their mandates.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

The  Telangana The Telangana High Court has declined to order the Union Ministry of Atomic Energy and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) to provide a pension scheme with a retrospective date and implement a post-retirement medical programme which is a blow for the retired workers of ECIL. Justice P Madhavi Devi stated that the courts will not become involved in the policy decisions made by the governments or the bodies that carry out their mandates.

On December 13, 2021, a few of the retired ECIL employees sent a letter to the chairman of ECIL asking that the pension plan be implemented for all executives who left the company on or after January 1, 2007 and that all retired ECIL employees receive the Post-Retirement Medical Benefit at no cost or for a minimal fee.

As per an RTI, ECIL earned enough money and was in a healthy financial position to provide such benefits to the retired employees. The HC cited Article 226 of the Constitution, which prohibits courts from ordering the implementation of plans or benefits for individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronic Corporation of India Ltd
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp