Telangana MAUD Minister KTR inaugurates first-ever KG to PG campus

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: It and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday cited the famous quote, “Knowledge is the only treasure that cannot be stolen. It will grow when you try to give it away”, while inaugurating KG to PG education campus set up under the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme at Ghambhiraopet mandal headquarters, along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

“Development is our caste and welfare is our religion. Public interest is our priority,” declared Rama Rao while addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the campus. “It’s easier to criticise than delivering a promise. Telangana has achieved tremendous progress in agriculture, health, industry, education and other sectors leaving no scope for people to find deficiency with the government’s performance,” asserted the minister.

“Fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2004 at Gambhiraopet during the Telangana movement, the State government has established the first-of-its-kind KG to PG campus to ensure accessibility of quality education to poor students,” said the minister.

Rama Rao said that the development and welfare witnessed in Telangana was incomparable. As many as 1,000 Gurukul educational institutions have been established after the formation of Telangana State for the benefit of the students hailing from economically backward classes, he said.

On the occasion, the minister announced naming of the KG to PG campus after Telangana idealogue, academician and social activist Prof Jayashankar.

Later, Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and officials inspected the kitchen garden, where vegetables will be grown to meet the needs of the students, PG college blocks, skill development centre and digital library set up with modern technology. The highlight of the campus is the huge dinging hall, built on the lines of those at Tirumala and Shirdi to facilitate serving of food to 1000 students at a time.

Later, the ministers had lunch with the school children and interacted with them. Sabhitha Indra Reddy said that 26,000 schools would be modernised at a cost of Rs 7,300 crore in the State under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

