TPCC chief A Revanth's Yatra to start at mini Sammakka Sarakka Jatara

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth on Wednesday said that his ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra will begin from mini Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara in the Mulugu Assembly constituency on February 6. “To continue the spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi’s message, Telangana Congress will be launching Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra at Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, which is in Mulugu constituency under the supervision of local MLA Seethakka.

The party has decided that the national leadership will also take part in the programme in different timelines,” Revanth said while speaking to the media in Delhi. He said that in the first phase around 40 to 50 constituencies will be covered in 60 days and a decision would be taken by the party on whether to continue the yatra.

However, sources in the party said that some leaders are seeking postponement the yatra as the Telangana Budget is likely to be presented on February 6. Initially, the party has planned to hold a public meeting to launch the yatra. However, there is no confirmation until Wednesday.

It is learnt that the State unit is waiting for the confirmation of Priyanka Gandhi to decide the date and venue of the public meeting. The sources said that there will be some clarity when AICC State in-charge Manikrao Thakre arrives in Hyderabad on Friday.

