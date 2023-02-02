Home States Telangana

Union Budget 2023: Hyderabad infra projects given the short shrift

Though the State government submitted several proposals to the Centre, they found no favour with the Union Finance Minister.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Like in the previous years, there is nothing to cheer about for Hyderabad in the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.  Though the State government submitted several proposals to the Centre, they found no favour with the Finance Minister.

Telangana’s request for in-principle approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II Project from BHEL to Lakdi-ka-Pul and assistance for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) were ignored while budgetary allocations were made for Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project by K-RIDE (Rs 1,350 crore) and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Rs 1,000 crore) .

The State government had  also sought sanction of Rs 3,450 crore of budgetary support, which is 10% of Rs 34,500 crore, the total cost of projects like Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), Link Roads and Musi Riverfront Development Project.

However, some Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State stand to benefit as an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) will be established through use of priority sector lending shortfall. This will be managed by the National Housing Bank, and will be used by public agencies to create urban infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Also, enhanced focus will be provided for scientific management of dry and wet waste.

