15-yr-old Telangana student dies in clash with classmate

NIZAMABAD: A 15-year-old Class 9 student named Sayed Sofi died on Thursday following a clash with another student at a residential school run by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) in Bardipur village under Dichpally police station limits.

According to Nizamabad ACP A Venkateshwarlu, the clash between the two students took place during the lunch break, wherein Sayed Sofi was thrown to the ground by the other student. On impact, he became unconscious. The school staff shifted the boy to Government General Hospital (GGH) where the doctors performed CPR but they could not save him.

GGH superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said that the student had died even before he was brought to the hospital. “However, as a last resort, we performed CPR, which did not yield any result,” she said.

Dr Prathima said that the boy’s mother worked in the hospital as an outsourced employee. She said that there were no external injuries on the body and the exact cause of death will be known only after performing a post-mortem. Police said that Sayed’s parents did not suspect any foul play in this issue and termed it an accident. ACP Venkateshwarlu said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

