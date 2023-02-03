Azad Engg to supply nuke turbine parts to GE Steam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AZAD Engineering Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based market leader in precision engineering, is approved as the first Indian company to supply critical rotating parts for nuclear turbines. The first set of critical parts has now been delivered and will be assembled on nuclear turbines manufactured in Belfort, France. According to a release here on Thursday, Azad has signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Steam Power for the supply of nuclear turbine parts.

GE Steam Power offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services for power plants helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future.

At present, nuclear power is one of the most cost-effective, clean zero-carbonised electricity sources and is one of the best alternatives available to coal-based power, the release said.

Rakesh Chopdar, managing director of Azad Engineering, said: “We feel very proud and delighted to announce that we are the first and the only Indian company to get approved for nuclear parts. We have also signed a long-term agreement with GE Steam Power to manufacture critical rotating parts for the nuclear turbines in one of the most stringent environments”.

