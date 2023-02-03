Home States Telangana

Azad Engg to supply nuke turbine parts to GE Steam

At present, nuclear power is the one of the most cost-effective, clean zero-carbonised electricity sources and is one of the best alternatives available to coal-based power, the release said.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Missile, Nuke, Nuclear Weapons

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AZAD Engineering Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based market leader in precision engineering, is approved as the first Indian company to supply critical rotating parts for nuclear turbines. The first set of critical parts has now been delivered and will be assembled on nuclear turbines manufactured in Belfort, France. According to a release here on Thursday, Azad has signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Steam Power for the supply of nuclear turbine parts.

GE Steam Power offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services for power plants helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future.

At present, nuclear power is one of the most cost-effective, clean zero-carbonised electricity sources and is one of the best alternatives available to coal-based power, the release said.

Rakesh Chopdar, managing director of Azad Engineering, said: “We feel very proud and delighted to announce that we are the first and the only Indian company to get approved for nuclear parts. We have also signed a long-term agreement with GE Steam Power to manufacture critical rotating parts for the nuclear turbines in one of the most stringent environments”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AZAD Engineering GE Steam Power nuclear turbine parts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp