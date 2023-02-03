BRS MPs seek discussion on Hindenburg

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Hindenburg report exposes the dangers posed to the economy of the nation, BRS MPs on Thursday gave notice demanding adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

However, the Chairman and Speaker respectively dismissed the motions moved by BRS Parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswar Rao.

Keshav Rao and Nama had demanded the Union government order a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court judge into the Hindenburg report.

The Parliamentary party leaders stated that the BRS sought adjournment motions to discuss the issue but the Chairman and Speaker adjourned the House and dismissed their motion.

They alleged that the Union government was deliberately avoiding a discussion on the Hindenburg report and its impact on India’s economy.

The BRS MPs also demanded the Union government allow Parliament to discuss the Adani episode as it has a huge impact on LIC and also on public sector banks.

