Home States Telangana

Telangana HC adjourns petitions on amendment to MV Act

Petitioners contended that the amendment to the MV Act was arbitrary, illegal, unconstitutional, and biased, and is against public policy and victims’ rights

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

On the request of Deputy Solicitor General Gadi Praveen Kumar and senior counsel Jandhyala Ravishankar, who argued for ICICI Insurance Company, a division bench of the Telangana High Court delayed the two writ petitions till March 3, 2023.

Ayiti Hanmandlu and his wife filed the two petitions contesting the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 32 of 2019 which inserted the amendment to Section 166(3) of the MV Act 1988. Petitioners contended that the amendment to the MV Act was arbitrary, illegal, unconstitutional, and biased, and is against public policy and victims’ rights, as well as a violation of Articles 14, 19, and 20 of the Indian Constitution.

Accordingly, the court set aside the above-mentioned Amendment Act by directing the respondent to entertain the MVOP filed under Section 166(1c) of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, without insisting on the delay petition and rules there under in the interlocutory.

Senior Counsel P Sri Raghuram, who was nominated by the court as an amicus curiae to assist the court, advised the court that the deleted expansion time in the Amended Motor Vehicle Act is unconstitutional and presented several Supreme Court Orders to the Bench in support of his claim.

The bench observed that in an accident, the family loses one small child, members of the family suffer various injuries, and let the Insurance come to provide interim compensation and deferred the petitions until March 3, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court MV Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp