KCR’s kin mining Manair sand: Eatala Rajender

Alleging that the chief minister was shamelessly receiving Rs 30 lakh a year through Rythu Bandhu, he alleged that KCR was a symbol of cheating and deceiving.

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday alleged that a close relative of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was excavating sand worth thousands of crores illegally from the River Manair in Karimnagar district with impunity.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office at Nampally, Rajender also accused the BRS of new foundation stones that do not carry his name for various works that had already been completed by him in Kamalapur.

Responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments at a public meeting in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday, that Rajender had punched the breast of the mother (BRS) that fed him milk, the BJP MLA reminded that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had jailed singer and activist Vimalakka, got TJS chief M Kodandaram and MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga arrested.

“Even I could have said that KCR has backstabbed NTR and supported Chandrababu Naidu. But I do understand that in politics, such things happen,” Rajender said.

Alleging that the chief minister was shamelessly receiving Rs 30 lakh a year through Rythu Bandhu, he alleged that KCR was a symbol of cheating and deceiving.

Condemning BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy for criticising Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Rajender said that Telangana women were bowing their heads in shame at such vile comments by BRS leaders.

