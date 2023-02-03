Telangana budget session: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addresses joint session of houses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that after the formation of Telangana state, the growth rate of several sectors of the economy has doubled.

"This progress is due to the focus on capital expenditure by the government. I wholeheartedly congratulate the government for this spectacular progress," she said while addressing the joint session of the Telangana Legislature, on the first day of the commencement of the Budget session.

The Telangana Governor read out the speech written by the government as it is and it went off peacefully. The Governor did not address the joint session of the Legislature last year. However, due to the intervention of the Telangana High Court, the government invited the Governor to address the joint session this year.

There were no adverse remarks against the Central government in the prepared speech. The speech only highlighted the rapid strides of the progress made by the BRS government in the last eight years.

"The inclusive and comprehensive development of Telangana has become a role model for the country. The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front," the Governor said.

"There is a discussion going on across the country about the Telangana development model. My government promises to the people of the state that we will move forward with the same inspiration and sincerity with which we have worked so far," the Governor said.

She concluded the speech with noted poet Dasharadhi Krishnamacharya's poem: "Karuvantoo... Kaatakamantoo.... Kanipinchani Kaalalepudo. Pasi Paapala Nidura Kanulalo Musirina Bhavithavyam entho". (Let us all strive for a world that is bereft of drought and hunger Let us all strive to build a bright future that is full of hope and positive dreams for the children).

The debate on the motion of the thanks to the Governor's address will be taken up on Saturday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present Budget 2023-24 on Monday.

