Telangana Governor to address joint session of  State Budget Session

HYDERABAD: The Budget session will commence with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing a joint session of the State Legislature on Friday.

While the Budget session in 2021 began with the Governor’s address, there was no address by Tamilisai in 2022 since it was the continuation of a previous session.

The size of the Budget, which is scheduled to be tabled on Monday, is expected to be between `2.5 lakh crore to `3 lakh crore.

However, this time, the State government approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Governor for approval for the introduction of the Budget.

The petition was withdrawn the same day. Meanwhile, counsel for the government said the session would commence with the Governor’s address and that the State government would be preparing the speech.

BUDGET ON MONDAY

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the Budget, after the Cabinet’s approval, on Monday

