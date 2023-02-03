Home States Telangana

Telangana govt sanctions Rs 40 crore for IT tower in Adilabad

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government has given the administrative sanction of `40 crore for setting up an IT Tower on three acres of land on the outskirts of Adilabad near Battisavargaon village in Mavala Mandal.

Adilabad, a remote district, will soon be finding its place in the IT map of India with the thrust the State government is giving to spread the infrastructure to Tier II cities under ICT and rural technology policies. Officials said an IT firm, NTT BDNT Lab, has established its unit here and is providing jobs to youth. The ITE&C Department will provide funds while the TSIIC will supervise the project.

In September, IT Minister KT Rama Rao visited the NTT BDNT here and assured them of full support. In a follow-up action to his promise, the government has allotted land and funds for the IT Tower.

Recently, the CII, Telangana chapter, organised a workshop here on the prospects of industrial growth.

