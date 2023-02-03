Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks ICFAI to forgive suspended students

However, the students petitioned the High Court to permit them for the internal examinations and order the college to include their names for the upcoming semester.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday advised the ICFAI Law University in Shankarpally to lift the suspension on students who were punished for their alleged involvement in ragging and bullying their fellow students and allow them to attend courses and exams.

The petitions submitted by the suspended students asking to be allowed to attend the Internal Exams, which are set to begin on Friday, were being handled by the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji.

The university’s disciplinary committee suspended the students against whom the FIR was filed for assault and ragging after the incident came to light. The committee made it clear to the students that their suspension would last until the police submit an official charge sheet based on the FIR in the relevant court.

However, the students petitioned the High Court to permit them for the internal examinations and order the college to include their names for the upcoming semester. They filed appeals when the solitary judge dismissed their plea. They claimed that they were present at the scene while the victim was being beaten up by another student and that they were not involved in the violent act.

On Thursday, the division bench criticised the appellant students for their hasty behaviour in criticising their fellow students while simultaneously pleading with the university to be less rigorous in not allowing the students to take internal examinations.

“You’re all trying to become lawyers and you shouldn’t try to make law yourselves,” the court said and questioned whether it was ever acceptable to resort to physical assault on someone, especially a colleague.
On the other hand, ICFAI’s defence lawyer voiced worry over the possibility of other students feeling threatened if the appellant pupils were permitted to take examinations.

