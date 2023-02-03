Telangana legal services authority submits report to HC in Bairi Naresh case

By Express News Service

As directed by the Telangana High Court, State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary S Govardhan Reddy submitted a detailed report on the conditions at Cherlapally Central prison where Bairi Naresh, president of the Atheist Society of India, was lodged after a threat was perceived to his life following his alleged disparaging comments on Lord Ayyappa.

Govardhan Reddy said that he along with Sridevi, Secretary DSLA, Ranga Reddy District, visited the prison on January 30 and spoke to Naresh after meeting R Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of the jail.

Govardhan Reddy in his report said that Naresh had told him that he was aware of three cases filed against him, in Kodangal, Kukatpally police stations (both Telangana) and Sironcha police station (Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra).

He further informed him that on January 4, he was transferred from Parigi Sub-Jail to Cherlpalli prison.

Cherlapally prison superintendent R Santosh Kumar told him that they had received a letter from Junior Civil Judge, Kodangal on January 2 that the Superintendent, Sub-Jail, Parigi expressed his inability to provide security to the prisoner Bairi Naresh if he continued to remain at the same jail. For this reason, the prisoner was transferred to Central Prison, Cherlapally.

Govardhan Reddy said in his report that Naresh had stated that he was unaware of the circumstances surrounding his transfer.

After the report was placed, the court directed the government to file its reply.

As directed by the Telangana High Court, State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary S Govardhan Reddy submitted a detailed report on the conditions at Cherlapally Central prison where Bairi Naresh, president of the Atheist Society of India, was lodged after a threat was perceived to his life following his alleged disparaging comments on Lord Ayyappa. Govardhan Reddy said that he along with Sridevi, Secretary DSLA, Ranga Reddy District, visited the prison on January 30 and spoke to Naresh after meeting R Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of the jail. Govardhan Reddy in his report said that Naresh had told him that he was aware of three cases filed against him, in Kodangal, Kukatpally police stations (both Telangana) and Sironcha police station (Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra). He further informed him that on January 4, he was transferred from Parigi Sub-Jail to Cherlpalli prison. Cherlapally prison superintendent R Santosh Kumar told him that they had received a letter from Junior Civil Judge, Kodangal on January 2 that the Superintendent, Sub-Jail, Parigi expressed his inability to provide security to the prisoner Bairi Naresh if he continued to remain at the same jail. For this reason, the prisoner was transferred to Central Prison, Cherlapally. Govardhan Reddy said in his report that Naresh had stated that he was unaware of the circumstances surrounding his transfer. After the report was placed, the court directed the government to file its reply.