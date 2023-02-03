Home States Telangana

Telugu director K Viswanath breathes his last in Hyderabad

In a career spanning over five decades, he directed 53 films.

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi, who had secured an irreplaceable spot for himself in Telugu cinema, passed away late on Thursday in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He was 92.

In a career spanning over five decades, he directed 53 films. Born on February 19, 1932, he was an associate of Adurthi Subba Rao, one of the doyens of Telugu cinema. His most iconic directorial work came in the form of Sankarabharanam in 1979; a musical drama widely regarded as one of the greatest works ever produced by Telugu cinema.

