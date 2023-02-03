Telugu director K Viswanath breathes his last in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi, who had secured an irreplaceable spot for himself in Telugu cinema, passed away late on Thursday in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He was 92.

In a career spanning over five decades, he directed 53 films. Born on February 19, 1932, he was an associate of Adurthi Subba Rao, one of the doyens of Telugu cinema. His most iconic directorial work came in the form of Sankarabharanam in 1979; a musical drama widely regarded as one of the greatest works ever produced by Telugu cinema.

Budget to be tabled on Monday

Sources in the Assembly said the session will begin at 12.10 pm. Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to decide on the number of days of the session. The Assembly is likely to take up a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Saturday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the Budget for the year 2023-24 on Monday. The State Cabinet will meet at 10.30 am in Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and approve the Budget 2023-24.

The size of the Budget is expected to be anywhere between Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore. As it is the last budget of the second Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led government, it is yet to be seen if new schemes are announced as part of the Budget.

