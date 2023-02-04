Allocate ample funds for farmers, Dalits: Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday demanded budgetary allocations for farmers loan waiver, Dalit Bandhu, 2BHK, unemployment allowance, fee reimbursement, 24x7 power, health and other promises made by the TRS (now BRS) in its manifesto.

The main Opposition party also described Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the Legislature as “factually incorrect and misleading”.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said the former made the people believe that BRS election manifesto was as holy to it as religious scriptures like Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible, while promising sops to farmers, unemployed, BC, SC, ST and minorities.

Also release the promised funds, writes Revanth

“Four Budgets have passed, and over Rs 2 lakh crore has been spent. There are some allocations to some schemes, but not being released. I write to you to underline the need to allocate adequate funds,” Revanth wrote.

Reminding that Rs 17,700 crore was earmarked for Dalit Bandhu in Budget 2022-23, Revanth accused the government of not releasing any funds. He reminded the State government that 47.4 lakh farmers were waiting for implementation of the promised loan waiver scheme.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and submitted a written representation seeking discussion on GO 317, Dharani portal, postpartum deaths in State-run Malakpet hospital, daylight crimes, fee reimbursement, price of petrol and diesel, utilisation of Krishna and Godavari waters, violation of protocol during official programmes, 2BHK housing, quality of food in State-run hostels, State debts, CPS, privatisation of coal blocks, and “liquor culture”.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “The Governor’s address did not touch upon any problem being faced by the common people, including rising inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis, neglect of education and health sectors, deteriorating law & order situation and other issues.” Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, alleged that the Governor was a “B team” of BRS and BJP and this was reflected in her address to the Legislature.

