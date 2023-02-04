Hatchery owner conspiring to grab our land with Telangana MLA’s support: Senior citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly couple has alleged that the owner of a hatchery in Kothaguda has been trying to usurp their land as part of his expansion plan. Beeravolu Vanaja, a retired police official, and her husband Madhusudhan Reddy had purchased around 300 sq yds of land in Survey No 4 of Kothaguda in 2010. They wanted to build a three-storey house and obtained permission from the local municipal body in 2014. However, the owner of a hatchery located in the same survey number has been trying to forcibly occupy their land with the support of an MLA.

Despite getting favourable orders from the lower court, the senior citizens are being harassed and forced by the goons of the MLA to abandon the property, the couple told TNIE.

Buccha Reddy, another citizen who owns 6,000 sqyds in the same survey number, was allegedly evicted from his property by the same MLA. Despite obtaining an injunction from the Supreme Court against the hatchery, Reddy was not being allowed to enter his property.

On Friday, the three victims have approached former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Nampally and poured out their woes.

‘BRS leaders grabbing lands’

Later speaking to the media, Vishweshwar Reddy said that land grabbing has become a regular affair in the State with the ruling BRS leaders going all out to grab the lands of the innocents. The issues related to Dharani revenue portal have become a curse on farmers, he added.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that even in Nadergul, where 370 acres is under conservation zone, granite quarrying is being carried out on a large scale at Lingamaiah Gutta and in the adjoining hills.

