Home States Telangana

Hatchery owner conspiring to grab our land with Telangana MLA’s support: Senior citizens

On Friday, the three victims have approached former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Nampally and poured out their woes.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Land, plot, property

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   An elderly couple has alleged that the owner of a hatchery in Kothaguda has been trying to usurp their land as part of his expansion plan.  Beeravolu Vanaja, a retired police official, and her husband Madhusudhan Reddy had purchased around 300 sq yds of land in Survey No 4 of Kothaguda in 2010. They wanted to build a three-storey house and obtained permission from the local municipal body in 2014. However, the owner of a hatchery located in the same survey number has been trying to forcibly occupy their land with the support of an MLA.

Despite getting favourable orders from the lower court, the senior citizens are being harassed and forced by the goons of the MLA to abandon the property, the couple told TNIE.

Buccha Reddy, another citizen who owns 6,000 sqyds in the same survey number, was allegedly evicted from his property by the same MLA. Despite obtaining an injunction from the Supreme Court against the hatchery, Reddy was not being allowed to enter his property.

On Friday, the three victims have approached former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Nampally and poured out their woes.

‘BRS leaders grabbing lands’
Later speaking to the media, Vishweshwar Reddy said that land grabbing has become a regular affair in the State with the ruling BRS leaders going all out to grab the lands of the innocents. The issues related to Dharani revenue portal have become a curse on farmers, he added.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that even in Nadergul, where 370 acres is under conservation zone, granite quarrying is being carried out on a large scale at Lingamaiah Gutta and in the adjoining hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hatchery land grab
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp