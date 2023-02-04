Jangaon civic body chief faces no-confidence motion

By Express News Service

JANGAON : In an unexpected development in the Jangaon Municipality, the councillors of both the BRS and Congress on Friday wrote a letter to Additional Collector Praful Desai, seeking to move a no-confidence motion against chairperson Pokala Jamuna and vice-chairman Mekala Ramprasad.

Eleven councillors of BRS and eight of the Congress signed a resolution copy and submitted it to the additional collector, appealing to him to convene council meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the chairperson and the vice chairman. They alleged that the two were taking decisions without consulting the ward councilors and delaying clearing the bills.

There is division among BRS councillors as they are fighting for the post of chairperson. The Congress councillors have joined hands with their BRS counterparts to remove the chairperson and vice-chairman. With divisions coming to the fore in the BRS, the political atmosphere is heating up in the municipality.

Sources said that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is well aware of the fact that the BRS councillors are fighting for the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairman. But, he is watching the development quietly without taking any steps to douse the fire. Some in the BRS believe that the MLA is behind the plan to move to remove Jamuna and Ramprasad.

MLA BEHIND MOVE TO REMOVE THE DUO?

Sources said that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is aware of the issue, but watching the development quietly without taking any steps to douse the fire. Some in the BRS believe that the MLA is behind the plan to move to remove Jamuna and Ramprasad.

JANGAON : In an unexpected development in the Jangaon Municipality, the councillors of both the BRS and Congress on Friday wrote a letter to Additional Collector Praful Desai, seeking to move a no-confidence motion against chairperson Pokala Jamuna and vice-chairman Mekala Ramprasad. Eleven councillors of BRS and eight of the Congress signed a resolution copy and submitted it to the additional collector, appealing to him to convene council meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the chairperson and the vice chairman. They alleged that the two were taking decisions without consulting the ward councilors and delaying clearing the bills. There is division among BRS councillors as they are fighting for the post of chairperson. The Congress councillors have joined hands with their BRS counterparts to remove the chairperson and vice-chairman. With divisions coming to the fore in the BRS, the political atmosphere is heating up in the municipality. Sources said that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is well aware of the fact that the BRS councillors are fighting for the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairman. But, he is watching the development quietly without taking any steps to douse the fire. Some in the BRS believe that the MLA is behind the plan to move to remove Jamuna and Ramprasad. MLA BEHIND MOVE TO REMOVE THE DUO? Sources said that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is aware of the issue, but watching the development quietly without taking any steps to douse the fire. Some in the BRS believe that the MLA is behind the plan to move to remove Jamuna and Ramprasad.