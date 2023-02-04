Massive fire guts furniture godown in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A massive fire that broke out in a furniture godown at Sakarashikunta in Warangal on Friday was successfully brought under control after 10 hours of struggle by firefighters who pressed into service 35 fire tenders.

While there were no casualties reported, expensive furniture was gutted in the blaze, which was first noticed early in the morning. By the time firefighters, police and revenue officials reached the spot, thick smoke enveloped the entire area, creating panic among locals.

According to preliminary investigation, a spark from an electric wire inside the godown appeared to have sparked the blaze. District Fire Officer M Bhagwan Reddy said that the godown owner did not obtain an NOC and was not following fire safety measures. “We are collecting CCTV footage. We will also be taking action against the godown owner,” he said.

