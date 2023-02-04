Home States Telangana

Raindrop Research Facility comes up in IIT-H campus

The facility established by IIT-H will estimate raindrop size distribution for precise rainfall prediction.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad (Photo | IIT-Hyderabad)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has established a world-class Raindrop Research Facility (RRF) which captures three-dimensional information about raindrops with high spatial resolution.

Member of NITI Aayog, Dr V K Saraswat inaugurated the facility here on Friday. The facility will be used for simulating atmospheric conditions from the clouds to the ground in order to better predict rainfall.

Accurate rainfall prediction is one of the grand challenges in environmental research due to its relevance in understanding climate change and its accompanying socio-economic impacts. However, it is far from perfect. India experiences high unpredictability in rainfall making it a distinct and complex process compared to the rest of the world.

The facility established by IIT-H will estimate raindrop size distribution for precise rainfall prediction. It would be useful not just for India but also for the whole world in predicting rainfall with much better precision.

“One of the key limitations in rainfall modelling is the lack of fundamental knowledge of the microphysical processes like coalescence and phase change, in the actual atmospheric conditions. Using the novel experimental facility developed at IIT-H, the temperature can be varied from -10°C to 40°C and relative humidity can be maintained from zero to saturation level. Thus, we can mimic the dynamic atmospheric conditions from cloud to ground and estimate the shape and size distributions of raindrops at various altitudes,” said Prof Kirti Sahu, lead researcher of RRF & Professor, the Department of Chemical Engineering IIT-H.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-H campus Hyderabad
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp