Telangana Governor forced to read speech full of lies: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Friday accused the State government of handing over a speech full of lies that was read by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the first day of the Budget session. Addressing the media at the media point shortly after the session ended, Rajender alleged that the biggest lie in the Governor’s address was the State government’s claim of supplying 24x7 power to farmers. “Fact is that farmers are sleeping near their motors in their fields since power is supplied for not more than 6 to 7 hours for agriculture operations,” he said. On the State government’s claim that the installed capacity of power has increased from 7,700 MW to 18,000 MW, Rajender wondered if that was the case, why were farmers not being supplied quality power as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He found fault with the State government for not even mentioning the glitches in Dharani portal, which he said, has left 20 lakh farmers neither able to receive Rythu Bandhu nor sell their lands due to disputes that arose after the launch of the portal. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan addresses the Telangana Legislature on Friday Pointing out that the State government was silent about the 2BHK housing scheme, Rajender alleged that it was implemented only in Siddipet and Gajwel. Alleging an increase in the number of suicides, he claimed that this was because people were depressed over Dharani, 2BHK and jobs. “There was nothing in the Governor’s address to talk about.” In a statement, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that the State government was taking credit for the work which has not been done. “The government made the Governor say that the villages across the State have been transformed. The government should have mentioned how it has diverted the funds meant for gram panchayats,” he said. On the claim that revenue receipts have gone from Rs 62,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,000 crore in 2021, Kishan alleged that State had a debt of Rs 16,000 crore in 2014 and the loans have now touched Rs 5 lakh crore. Vaishnaw talk on Union Budget today To explain the Union Budget-2023 to all sections of the society, the BJP’s central leadership has decided to hold awareness meetings in cities and towns across the country. Accordingly, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be talking about the Union Budget at a programme to be held at Hotel Katriya, Begumpet, at 5 pm on Saturday.