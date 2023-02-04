Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to announce decision on MLAs poachgate investigation on Monday

Following this, the Telangana government filed a writ appeal against the single judge order and also requested a directive to let the SIT carry out its investigation into the case.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

A bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, will on Monday announce its decision in a writ appeal filed by the State government against the order of a single judge authorising the CBI to probe the attempt to poach four BRS MLAs.

Earlier on December 26, 2022, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had directed the Special Investigation Team constituted by the State government to hand over the investigation into the case that has come to be known as ‘Poachgate’ to the CBI.

Following this, the Telangana government filed a writ appeal against the single judge order and also requested a directive to let the SIT carry out its investigation into the case. On January 18, 2023, the High Court had requested the parties contesting the writ appeal to submit their written arguments.

