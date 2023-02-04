Telangana likely to have 53,000 cancer patients by 2025

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the rising cancer cases in the State and across the country, oncologists are suggesting that even though there is a revolution in cancer treatment, its care is confined to metropolitan cities and there is an urgent need to streamline cancer care at the district and village level.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, experts are of the opinion that early detection is the key for prevention.

According to ‘Profile of Cancer and Related Factors - Telangana 2021’ report, the State is estimated to have 24,857 male and 28,708 female cancer patients by 2025.

The data, collected by Indian Council of Medical Research at Bengaluru through a network of population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) and hospital-based cancer registries (HBCRs), says that on an average 3,865 cancer cases recorded in the State per year. Breast is the leading site of cancer among women and mouth among men. Similarly, cumulative risk of developing cancer of any site in 0-74 years of age group is one in nine men and one in seven women, the report says.

“Major scientific milestones like immunotherapy, Next Generation Sequencing and target therapies among others have made a huge impact in care for cancer in the past decade,” said Dr Srinath Bharadwaj, Consultant Medical Oncology at Apollo Hospitals.

“The care gap can be addressed by establishing more centres at the district level and recruiting more specialists. Organising more screening camps, promoting awareness through social media, and enriching knowledge through websites will help this society to know more about cancer,” said Dr Madhu Devarasetty, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

HYDERABAD: Amid the rising cancer cases in the State and across the country, oncologists are suggesting that even though there is a revolution in cancer treatment, its care is confined to metropolitan cities and there is an urgent need to streamline cancer care at the district and village level. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, experts are of the opinion that early detection is the key for prevention. According to ‘Profile of Cancer and Related Factors - Telangana 2021’ report, the State is estimated to have 24,857 male and 28,708 female cancer patients by 2025. The data, collected by Indian Council of Medical Research at Bengaluru through a network of population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) and hospital-based cancer registries (HBCRs), says that on an average 3,865 cancer cases recorded in the State per year. Breast is the leading site of cancer among women and mouth among men. Similarly, cumulative risk of developing cancer of any site in 0-74 years of age group is one in nine men and one in seven women, the report says. “Major scientific milestones like immunotherapy, Next Generation Sequencing and target therapies among others have made a huge impact in care for cancer in the past decade,” said Dr Srinath Bharadwaj, Consultant Medical Oncology at Apollo Hospitals. “The care gap can be addressed by establishing more centres at the district level and recruiting more specialists. Organising more screening camps, promoting awareness through social media, and enriching knowledge through websites will help this society to know more about cancer,” said Dr Madhu Devarasetty, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.