Telangana to present budget on February 6

Clarity on duration of session likely to emerge on Feb 8; Congress seeks at least 25 days to discuss public issues

​ Legislators stand for the National Anthem on Friday, the first day of Budget session ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will present the Budget for financial year 2023-24 on February 6. This was decided during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Friday.However, there was no clarity on the duration of the session; the BAC will meet again on February 8 to finalise the schedule.

The BAC, under the chairmanship of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy met in Assembly premises after the Governor’s address. Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended.

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the Governor’s address will be taken up in the Assembly on February 4. There will be no sitting on February 5 and 7. Harish Rao will present the Budget on Monday. Discussion on the Budget will be held on February 8.

During the BAC meeting, Vikramarka requested the Speaker to ensure that the session is held for at least 25 days as there are many issues and problems to be discussed.

He said that discussion on the Budget should be held for six and 18 days on the demands. The CLP leader also said that there should be a discussion on unemployment and public issues in the Assembly.
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi requested short discussions on 25 issues and more than 20 working days in the current Assembly session.

The short discussions should be on minorities welfare, developmental activities in the Old City, protection of Waqf lands in the State, scholarships for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and EBCs, construction of new towers in Osmania General Hospital, implementation of the unemployment allowance to youth, reduction and non-release of funds by the Union government to Telangana for NREGS works and funds to the gram panchayats and urban local bodies under 15th Finance Commission grants and others, he said.

GOVERNOR VISITS YADADRI TEMPLE
Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and performed special pujas. The Governor was welcomed by district Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple officials. At the temple, the priests welcomed the Governor with Poorna Kumbham. After darshan in Garbhalayam, the priests gave the Governor Mahad Ashirvachanam and prasadam.

