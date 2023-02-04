Telangana: Vijaya Dairy to up milk production

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) Chairman Soma Bharath Kumar has said that though there was a requirement for one crore litres of milk per day in the twin cities, presently production was around 60 to 70 lakh litres per day.

He said that Vijaya Dairy was planning to introduce two lakh cattle into the system, which will enable additional production of about six to eight lakh litres per day. Interacting with the media on the inaugural day of the three-day “Twin Expos - Dairy and Food” at Hitex in Madhapur on Friday, he spoke about the various measures being taken to increase milk production and to expand the business of Vijaya Dairy.

He said that Vijaya Dairy is in the process of adding 2,000 more outlets across the State in addition to the 1,000 outlets presently operating, and that it was also adding more products to its present portfolio of 27 products, by adding 100 more products like milk shakes, coffee, tea, flavoured milk, ice cream, kulfi, cookies and health bars.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali also attended the expo which showcased the best technology, products and services of the allied industry stakeholders in the dairy sector.

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) Chairman Soma Bharath Kumar has said that though there was a requirement for one crore litres of milk per day in the twin cities, presently production was around 60 to 70 lakh litres per day. He said that Vijaya Dairy was planning to introduce two lakh cattle into the system, which will enable additional production of about six to eight lakh litres per day. Interacting with the media on the inaugural day of the three-day “Twin Expos - Dairy and Food” at Hitex in Madhapur on Friday, he spoke about the various measures being taken to increase milk production and to expand the business of Vijaya Dairy. He said that Vijaya Dairy is in the process of adding 2,000 more outlets across the State in addition to the 1,000 outlets presently operating, and that it was also adding more products to its present portfolio of 27 products, by adding 100 more products like milk shakes, coffee, tea, flavoured milk, ice cream, kulfi, cookies and health bars. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali also attended the expo which showcased the best technology, products and services of the allied industry stakeholders in the dairy sector.