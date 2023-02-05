All Congress seniors to attend 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan': Manikrao Thakre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving the flexibility to start the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan at their convenience, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday made it clear to all senior Congress leaders that they should attend the first phase of the padayatra to be inaugurated by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Thakre held preparatory meetings with senior party leaders to discuss the modalities of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan here that was attended by Revanth, Madhu Yaskhi, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC programmes implementation committee State president Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Goud and others.

Addressing a press conference later, Thakre said that the TPCC chief will start the padayatra on February 6 from Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram. He said that the CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi and other leaders will start from different places at different intervals.“Rahul Gandhi walked 4,080 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for a cause and it is the responsibility of the party leaders to take his message to every household and also expose the State and Centre on their failed promises,” Thakre said.

‘From Chevella Chellemma sentiment in 2003 to Mulugu Seethakka in 2023’

Claiming that the sociopolitical conditions like a drought-hit Andhra Pradesh under the TDP regime from 1999 to 2004 were being repeated in 2023, Revanth said that padayatra was crucial to expose the State and Union governments on various fronts. He said the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy started his padayatra from Chevella considering it as a good omen to end the power crisis and to implement welfare schemes.

“With similar objectives, our padayatra will be launched from Mulugu, the constituency of Seethakka, where a valorous tribal goddess fought against the feudal rulers,” Revanth said. Stating that he would cover all seven Assembly segments in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency by February 22 in the first phase, Revanth said that the padayatra will take a break for AICC plenary to be held in Chhattisgarh on February 24, 25, and 26.

Raj Bhavan Pragathi Bhavan bonhomie

Critiquing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the Telangana Legislature, Revanth said that it was full of falsehoods. He said that the Governor attempted to applaud Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even as she publicly admonished him over neglect of health, education and welfare sectors.

