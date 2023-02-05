Home States Telangana

BRS set for Nanded public meeting in Telangana

According to BRS sources, several prominent leaders are likely to join the pink party during the Nanded public meeting.

Published: 05th February 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

BRS

BRS leaders oversee preparations for the public meeting to be addressed by party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in Nanded on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Nanded in Maharashtra shortly after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet at 10.30 am on Sunday. According to the CMO, the Cabinet meeting, to be held at the Pragathi Bhavan, will discuss and approve the Budget to be tabled in the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

Shortly after the Cabinet meeting, Rao will leave for Nanded where he will address the public meeting. According to BRS sources, several prominent leaders are likely to join the pink party during the Nanded public meeting. They said that several Ministers and other BRS leaders will accompany Rao to Nanded.

Meanwhile, several leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra met Rao on Saturday and discussed the BR's ideology, aims and strategy. The leaders also expressed interest in knowing more about schemes like Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima and Dalit Bandhu.  

Among those who met Rao were Gopal Rishikar Bharati, president of National United Front of India from Chhattisgarh, Bodh Singh Bhagat, former Balaghat MP, former MP Kushala Bhopche from Maharashtra, former minister Chabilal Ratre from Chhattisgarh, former Gadchiroli ZP chairperson Pasula Sammaiah and RPI Gadchiroli unit president Srinivas Shankar.

