KTR, Akbar heated exchange rocks Telangana Assembly

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Assembly on Saturday witnessed a heated exchange between Ministers KT Rama Rao and V Prashanth Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi after the latter took too much time to speak about the lack of development in the Old City, delay in implementing long-pending projects, delay in releasing of funds for various schemes and not being allowed to meet ministers or officials.

With the MIM floor leader stretching his speech far beyond the time allocated to the party, Rama Rao objected, saying that he was deviating from the subject.“We cannot allocate more time to the MIM as it has only seven members. MIM is taking up too much time to speak. We ask them to follow the timings and rules in the House. It is also not appropriate to speak without attending the BAC meeting. There was enough time to make his point, but shouting loudly will not change things,” Rama Rao said.Stung, Akbar rose to announce that the MIM will contest 50 Assembly constituencies in the coming election with the approval of the party president and win at least 15 seats.

‘Only promises, no action’

Earlier, participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address, Akbar said that the State government was making a number of announcements in the Assembly but there was no implementation.

Stating that his party was ready to meet even the lower-rung staff for the sake of the people, he alleged that MIM leaders were not getting appointments to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and officials. “BRS leaders have time to go for TV debates but no time for the House,” Akbar said.

Injustice to Telangana

He also expressed his displeasure that there was no mention in the Governor’s address of the injustice being done to Telangana by the Centre.

“Earlier, BRS government supported the BJP-led Union government, but what has the BJP given to the State? BJP has been doing injustice to Telangana right from the beginning,” Akbar said.

“Where was the punch in the Governor’s address? There was no criticism against the BJP in the address. Did the Cabinet approve the Governor’s address when the Union government is showing step-motherly treatment to Telangana and the rights of the State are being snatched by the BJP?” Akbar said.

He reminded that the Centre failed to implement AP Reorganisation promises such as a rail coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram Steel Plant etc. “The Centre also reduced funds and grants to the State and cut FRBM limits. The Centre is not giving funds for Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram. All this should have been highlighted in the Governor’s address,” he said.

Pointing to the rapid development in and around Hitech city, the MLA said that the Old City was being neglected with road widening projects stuck for years, no clarification on the Metro Rail and Charminar Pedestrianisation projects and the new towers proposed to come up in the Osmania General Hospital premises.

Responding, Prashanth Reddy said that Akbar was misleading the House. “We are not getting angry, MIM MLA is getting angry. Earlier, he used to speak well but we don’t know why Akbar is getting angry,” Prashanth Reddy said.

