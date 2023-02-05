Home States Telangana

Police took my son away, alleges KCR’s niece

The police are yet to respond to the allegations made by Ramya Rao and the current whereabouts of Ritesh remain unknown.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s niece, Ramya Rao, on Saturday approached the police to help her find her son, Ritesh Rao, who is an NSUI leader and was allegedly picked up by the Banjara Hills police.

When she attempted to meet the DGP, her entry was restricted and she instead met with ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Jain at the DGP’s office. According to sources, Ramya Rao said that the police barged into their house and apprehended her son Ritesh along with two of his friends.

She inquired with the concerned police as to where her son had been taken but did not receive any response. Ramya also visited other police stations in search of information about her son’s arrest, but reportedly to no avail.

Ramya questioned the government’s “friendly policing” policy and criticized the BRS government for the alleged injustices. She also raised concerns about the absence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali and reminded him about his responsibility to provide protection to the State’s citizens. The police are yet to respond to the allegations made by Ramya Rao and the current whereabouts of Ritesh remain unknown.

‘Where’s a home minister?’

She also raised concerns about the absence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali and reminded him of his responsibility to protect the State’s citizens

