Sangareddy civic body chief facing no-confidence motion

They gave the notice to the administrative officer on Friday and now they want to give notice at the district collector’s office on Monday.

Published: 05th February 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

M Vijayalakshmi

Sangareddy municipal chairperson M Vijayalakshmi (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Trouble in civic bodies is spreading like a pandemic. Now in Sangareddy, a section of the councillors have given a notice for a no-confidence motion against municipal chairperson M Vijayalakshmi and Vice-chairman S Latha.

They gave the notice to the administrative officer on Friday and now they want to give notice at the district collector’s office on Monday. Boini Vijayalakshmi is hoping to step into M Vijayalakshmi’s shoes while Kothapally Nani is trying to corner the vice-chairman’s post.

All the councillors in the rebel camp signed the no-confidence motion notice after the two aspirants decided to spend money liberally to keep them in good humour. Boini Vijayalakshmi is getting ready to pay up to Rs 10 lakh to each councillor while Nani is promising to pay up to Rs 5 lakh to each councillor.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi’s husband Bongula Ravi and some councillors in Sangareddy along with the Opposition councillors brought the issue to the attention of district minister T Harish Rao who assured them that they need not worry and that all the problems would be solved.

