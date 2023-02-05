Telangana: Kishan demands Rs 500 crore for RRR land acquisition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday cautioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that months of work done by the officials will come to naught if the State government failed to release Rs 500 crore for land acquisition as part of the Greenfield Expressway, also known as the Regional Ring Road by March 2023.

In a letter to the chief minister, Kishan Reddy wrote that the State government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the project in the 2022-23 Budget, but did not release its share of 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs.

Despite writing five times to various State government departments and even after back and forth between the Centre and the chief secretary for clarification of various doubts, the State government has not come forward to release its share of the land acquisition expenditure, Kishan wrote.

Pointing out that the survey for issuing 3-D gazette notification for land acquisition was completed, he said that if the State government failed to come forward to bear 50 per cent cost of land acquisition, the earlier 3-A gazette notification will become void.

