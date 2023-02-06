20 years on, Revanth to walk in YSR’s footsteps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exactly two decades after former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy set off on his padayatra that brought the party closer to the people resulting in the Congress storming to power, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will be embarking on a similar exercise from Medaram, the site of the world-famous Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu constituency from Monday.

With his ‘Yatra’, an extension of the party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, Revanth hopes to strike an emotional chord with the people just like YSR did. Incidentally, ‘Yatra’ was the title of the film made on YSR. With elections round the corner, the TPCC chief has managed to impress the high command to allow him to extend the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, which was aimed at delivering Rahul Gandhi’s message to every household, to his Yatra and to highlight the ‘pressing issues and failed promises of the BRS government’ in the State.

“The situation that prevailed in 2003 is being repeated in 2023. There is a crisis in the electricity sector, farmers are being deprived of minimum support price, and loan waiver,” Revanth said, stressing on the need to embark on the Yatra at this point of time.

Though the itinerary of Revanth’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra was planned for 60 days, party sources said that he is likely to continue walking till he covers at least 100 constituencies before the State elections. Party top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi are expected to join Revanth’s walkathon at some point.

During the corner meetings, Revanth is expected to speak on the ground-level issues of the people and give them assurance on how their grievances would be addressed by the Congress, if the party is voted to power.

