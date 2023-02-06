Constitute Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe Adani scam: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani scam. He questioned the hesitancy of the Centre to accept the demand of Opposition parties for a probe into the crash of share prices of the Adani group.

Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a well-attended public meeting of BRS in Nanded in Maharashtra, the first one outside Telangana, and also spoke to the media on the policies of his party. Addressing the media, Rao expressed concern over the fall in prices of Adani shares, in which the LIC invested its money. “Why Narendra Modi is not replying on Adani scam in Parliament even though the Opposition raised it in the House,” Rao asked. He alleged that the Centre was shielding Adani as he was a friend of the Central government.

On irrigation front, Rao extended a hand of friendship to Maharashtra. “Around 2,000-3,000 tmcft of Godavari water is going waste into the sea every year. Chief Ministers of all the four States Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana should sit together and resolve any dispute on river water sharing. Let the Maharashtra Chief Minister come to Telangana to discuss the issue,” Rao said.

He recalled that when Devendra Fadnavis was Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Telangana reached an agreement with the neighbour and constructed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. “If necessary, the Maharashtra can utilise Godavari waters from Sriram Sagar Project in Telangana,” Rao offered stating that the river water disputes could be resolved through dialogue.

He chose Nanded for holding the first meeting of BRS outside the State as the second biggest city of Marathwada shares border with Telangana. Several villagers of Nanded district wanted their merger in Telangana so they could get freebies being given by the BRS government.

Enumerating the BRS’ schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to farmers and Dalit Bandhu, Rao declared that if the ‘gulabi party” was voted to power all these schemes would be implemented across the country.Around 100 experts, including economists, scientists and retired AIS officers were being consulted for drafting the BRS agenda, he announced.

“Our children are eating pizzas and burgers. India is an agriculture country. The BRS government will start a big food chain. Though, Godavari, Krishna, Penganga, Wardha and other rivers are flowing in Maharashtra, the people of the State are facing irrigation and drinking problems. Congress and BJP which ruled the country for 70 years are responsible for this. With the available water in the country, we can irrigate every acre of land. Make in India is a joke. We are importing everything from China. We have China Bazaars in almost all the States in the country,” Rao said.Rao said that BRS was founded only to bring a revolutionary and qualitative change in the country, and concluded his speech saying, “Jai Maharashtra and Jai Bharat”.

Women’s reservation

“We will implement 33% reservation for women in all Legislative bodies within one year of the BRS coming to power,” Rao promised.

